Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Economy
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2020 07:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | Impact of coronavirus on agrochemical players

Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to find out the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on agrochemicals sector.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The coronavirus outbreak in China is threatening business and economies, given the country’s contribution to various sectors across the world. From raw material to unfinished goods Indian companies rely heavily on its neighbour for numerous products.

The virus has seriously impacted major producers of chemicals that find their application in agrochemicals, formulation chemicals, pharma, consumer durables, automobiles and the like.

Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to find out what’s the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the agrochemicals sector.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Jan 31, 2020 07:15 pm

tags #Agrochemicals #Business #coronavirus #video

