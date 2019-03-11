App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2019 09:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ebix offers to acquire Yatra for $336 mn

The company will pay for Yatra Online at its discretion either in cash or by issuing freely tradeable Ebix stock, the statement said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

US-based software firm Ebix Inc Monday said it has offered to acquire Yatra Online Inc, the parent company of online travel firm Yatra.com, for $336 million (over Rs 2,345 crore). The company has sent a letter to the Board of Yatra Online, Inc outlining offer to acquire 100 per cent of the outstanding stock of Yatra Online for $7 per share on a debt-free basis, Ebix Inc said in a statement.

Gurugram-based Yatra.com is a major player in the online travel sector and provides services including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, activities and ancillary services.

Ebix intends to merge Yatra Online in the company's Indian EbixCash subsidiary set up, it added.

"The Ebix offer, based on approximately 48 million Yatra Online diluted shares outstanding, represents a 84 per cent premium to Yatra Online's closing share price of $3.80 as of March 8, 2019," the statement said.

related news

The offer contemplates the assumption of all Yatra Online receivables, cash and restricted cash worth at least $25 million at the time of closing and other assets, with all liabilities being paid for by Yatra Online concurrent to the closing of the transaction, it added.

The company will pay for Yatra Online at its discretion either in cash or by issuing freely tradeable Ebix stock, the statement said.

"In case Ebix decides to pay for the acquisition in Ebix stock, then the Ebix stock will carry a minimum collar value of $59 per Ebix share, calculated by dividing the total acquisition price payable to Yatra shareholders by the 10-day average price of the Ebix stock, preceding the closing date," it added.

Ebix also said that it reserves the right to reduce its offer at its discretion if it does not receive a positive engagement response from the Yatra Online Board in a timely manner or if any subsequent steps are taken by the company that could have an adverse impact on its future value, the statement said.

Ebix also said it reserves the right to withdraw this offer, if the Yatra Board of Directors declines to allow Ebix to proceed with due diligence by 5 pm EST on March 18, 2019, it added.

Highlighting the rationale for the transaction Ebix said it believes that Yatra Online can generate revenues upwards of $150 million per year with over 30 per cent operating margins on a post-closing basis, within six months of the acquisition by Ebix, the statement said.

Ebix said it expects that the combination of the two companies can generate between 25 to 30 cents accretion for the shareholders of the combined Ebix company, it added.

Comments from Yatra could not be obtained at the time of filing the story.
First Published on Mar 11, 2019 09:39 pm

tags #Business #Ebix #Technology #Yatra

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

US Envoy on North Korea Says 'Diplomacy Still Very Much Alive' With Py ...

Woman Watches Video on How to Deliver a Baby, Dies While Attempting th ...

Trade Ties in Focus as Iranian President Hassan Rouhani Begins First I ...

Unmarried Woman Dies While Trying to Deliver Baby Alone in a Rented Ro ...

Birmingham Fan Who Attacked Grealish Jailed for 14 Weeks

50 VHP Workers, 100 Others Booked for Breaching Model Code: Official

BJP Slams Congress as Kamal Nath Govt Says Farm Loan Waivers Only Afte ...

Give DNA Proof That You are a Hindu and Brahmin, Ananth Kumar Hegde Da ...

Ananth Kumar’s Wife Tejaswini Likely to be BJP Candidate for Bangalo ...

Government notifies phased import duty hike on electric PV parts, lith ...

Russian arms exports to India fell by 42% between 2014-18 and 2009-13, ...

Modi government advertising blitz dries up as poll rules kick in

Hiring activity sees 16% growth in February

Social media do's and don'ts for candidates, parties

Heavyweight Boeing pressures Dow, while tech lifts S&P & Nasdaq

Oil gains 1 percent as Saudi minister stands by OPEC output cuts

Gold slips on strong US retail data, stocks recovery

NSE launches weekly options on NIFTY IT index

Demonetisation: Who will connect the missing dots in Narendra Modi gov ...

Ethiopian Airlines crash: Battered passport, damaged book among items ...

Lok Sabha election 2019: Kerala set for toughest triangular contest in ...

Captain Marvel is no Wonder Woman; Brie Larson's superhero draws stren ...

Threat to prosecute The Hindu under Official Secrets Act is silly, unl ...

Samsung’s Galaxy S10 is a bit handicapped when it comes to face unlo ...

Soaking in El Clasico: Witnessing La Liga's greatest rivalry

Suspended Inspector Boro: How an Assamese film about trafficking, mart ...

LaLiga: Zinedine Zidane set to make shock return as head coach of stru ...

Is Parineeti Chopra set to be cast in SS Rajamouli’s RRR? Most likel ...

Ananya Birla 'hits' back at a troll in style but a copy check would ha ...

Parineeti Chopra keen to venture into the digital world, but not over ...

Nirbhaya Revisited: Netflix's Delhi Crime is a critical reality of wom ...

Exclusive: Anu Malik thrilled about Shankar Mahadevan's Padma Shri

Photograph EXCLUSIVE: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's poor time management irks ...

Netflix's Delhi Crime: Nirbhaya, India's Daughter and how the perpetra ...

Padma Awards 2019: Prabhu Deva deserves the honour, says Varun Dhawan

Ahead of the Kalank teaser, stills featuring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.