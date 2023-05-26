Zee Learn Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 82.05 crore, up 109.46% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zee Learn are:
Net Sales at Rs 82.05 crore in March 2023 up 109.46% from Rs. 39.17 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 241.66 crore in March 2023 down 137.59% from Rs. 101.71 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.26 crore in March 2023 up 38.47% from Rs. 17.52 crore in March 2022.
Zee Learn shares closed at 3.25 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -53.57% returns over the last 6 months and -51.49% over the last 12 months.
|Zee Learn
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|82.05
|23.11
|39.17
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|82.05
|23.11
|39.17
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|38.57
|15.62
|9.53
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.58
|-12.35
|3.79
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.63
|6.93
|6.92
|Depreciation
|6.84
|1.52
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|26.27
|4.84
|10.54
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|13.32
|6.54
|8.36
|Other Income
|4.10
|1.22
|9.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|17.42
|7.76
|17.48
|Interest
|8.71
|6.59
|5.49
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|8.71
|1.18
|11.99
|Exceptional Items
|-247.61
|-139.06
|-110.00
|P/L Before Tax
|-238.90
|-137.89
|-98.01
|Tax
|2.75
|0.82
|3.70
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-241.66
|-138.71
|-101.71
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-241.66
|-138.71
|-101.71
|Equity Share Capital
|32.61
|32.61
|32.61
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.41
|-4.25
|-3.12
|Diluted EPS
|-7.41
|-4.25
|-3.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.41
|-4.25
|-3.12
|Diluted EPS
|-7.41
|-4.25
|-3.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited