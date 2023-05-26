Zee Learn Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 82.05 crore, up 109.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 82.05 crore in March 2023 up 109.46% from Rs. 39.17 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 241.66 crore in March 2023 down 137.59% from Rs. 101.71 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.26 crore in March 2023 up 38.47% from Rs. 17.52 crore in March 2022.

Zee Learn shares closed at 3.25 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -53.57% returns over the last 6 months and -51.49% over the last 12 months.