    Zee Learn Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 82.05 crore, up 109.46% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 04:15 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zee Learn are:

    Net Sales at Rs 82.05 crore in March 2023 up 109.46% from Rs. 39.17 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 241.66 crore in March 2023 down 137.59% from Rs. 101.71 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.26 crore in March 2023 up 38.47% from Rs. 17.52 crore in March 2022.

    Zee Learn shares closed at 3.25 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -53.57% returns over the last 6 months and -51.49% over the last 12 months.

    Zee Learn
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations82.0523.1139.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations82.0523.1139.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods38.5715.629.53
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.58-12.353.79
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.636.936.92
    Depreciation6.841.520.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses26.274.8410.54
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.326.548.36
    Other Income4.101.229.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.427.7617.48
    Interest8.716.595.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.711.1811.99
    Exceptional Items-247.61-139.06-110.00
    P/L Before Tax-238.90-137.89-98.01
    Tax2.750.823.70
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-241.66-138.71-101.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-241.66-138.71-101.71
    Equity Share Capital32.6132.6132.61
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.41-4.25-3.12
    Diluted EPS-7.41-4.25-3.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.41-4.25-3.12
    Diluted EPS-7.41-4.25-3.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

