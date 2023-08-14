Zeal Aqua Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 79.99 crore, up 82.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 79.99 crore in June 2023 up 82.2% from Rs. 43.90 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.91 crore in June 2023 up 28.43% from Rs. 0.71 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.58 crore in June 2023 up 15.05% from Rs. 4.85 crore in June 2022.

Zeal Aqua EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.06 in June 2022.

Zeal Aqua shares closed at 7.84 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 2.22% returns over the last 6 months and 8.59% over the last 12 months.