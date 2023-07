July 13, 2023 / 03:42 PM IST

According to brokerages, there is an anticipated decline of 20 basis points (bps) on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis. This decline is expected to be primarily attributed to the wage hike, although it may be partially offset by reduced subcontractor costs.Kotak Institutional Equities in a note said, “The revenue decline will have a corresponding impact on margins. We forecast a 20 bps QoQ sequential decline even as margins will likely increase on YoY comparison.”