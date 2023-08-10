English
    Windsor Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 65.60 crore, up 22.86% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 11:43 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Windsor Machines are:

    Net Sales at Rs 65.60 crore in June 2023 up 22.86% from Rs. 53.39 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2023 up 49.09% from Rs. 1.37 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.52 crore in June 2023 up 40.24% from Rs. 2.51 crore in June 2022.

    Windsor shares closed at 64.05 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 37.15% returns over the last 6 months and 97.08% over the last 12 months.

    Windsor Machines
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations65.60123.8753.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations65.60123.8753.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials51.2677.3339.28
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.038.41-6.55
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.6511.9310.47
    Depreciation3.413.283.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.9111.018.38
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.6111.91-1.48
    Other Income0.720.630.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.1112.54-0.79
    Interest1.412.031.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.3010.50-1.96
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.3010.50-1.96
    Tax-0.602.84-0.59
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.707.67-1.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.707.67-1.37
    Equity Share Capital12.9912.9912.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.111.18-0.21
    Diluted EPS-0.111.18-0.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.111.18-0.21
    Diluted EPS-0.111.18-0.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 11:33 am

