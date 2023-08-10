Windsor Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 65.60 crore, up 22.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 65.60 crore in June 2023 up 22.86% from Rs. 53.39 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2023 up 49.09% from Rs. 1.37 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.52 crore in June 2023 up 40.24% from Rs. 2.51 crore in June 2022.

Windsor shares closed at 64.05 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 37.15% returns over the last 6 months and 97.08% over the last 12 months.