Will Bandhan Bank’s misfortune end in FY24?

Bandhan Bank has been posting weak performances since 2019.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights: Profit declines in Q1 FY24 Asset quality deteriorates Stress pool in microfinance book rises, slippages still high Management aiming 20% loan growth in FY24 Credit cost seems to have peaked, guidance of 2% in FY24 Valuation at historical lows but stock will remain range-bound Bandhan Bank (CMP: Rs 222, Mcap: Rs 35,720 crore), one of the largest micro-lending banks, has been posting weak performances since 2019. The first quarter of FY24 (Q1 FY24) was no exception. The bank saw a 19 percent decline in net profit...