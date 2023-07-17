English
    Will Bandhan Bank’s misfortune end in FY24?

    The bank’s stock will not see a sustained rally until asset quality woes in its micro-lending book are decisively resolved

    Neha Dave
    July 17, 2023 / 10:40 AM IST
    Will Bandhan Bank’s misfortune end in FY24?

    Bandhan Bank has been posting weak performances since 2019.

    Highlights: Profit declines in Q1 FY24 Asset quality deteriorates Stress pool in microfinance book rises, slippages still high Management aiming 20% loan growth in FY24 Credit cost seems to have peaked, guidance of 2% in FY24 Valuation at historical lows but stock will remain range-bound   Bandhan Bank (CMP: Rs 222, Mcap: Rs 35,720 crore), one of the largest micro-lending banks, has been posting weak performances since 2019. The first quarter of FY24 (Q1 FY24) was no exception. The bank saw a 19 percent decline in net profit...

