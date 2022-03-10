Where are metal prices headed amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict?

The prices of some metals have hit their life-time highs, following the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. We had earlier seen an uptrend in the prices of commodities, post COVID, due to supply-side constraints and demand getting stronger from various industries and fiscal spending by governments. Since demand postponement can happen, some consolidation in metal prices is expected. The rise in interest rates in major economies, along with Fed tapering, will also impact prices as some speculative trade is likely...