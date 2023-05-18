English
    Wheels Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,251.87 crore, up 5.4% Y-o-Y

    May 18, 2023 / 07:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Wheels India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,251.87 crore in March 2023 up 5.4% from Rs. 1,187.73 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.27 crore in March 2023 down 9.27% from Rs. 26.75 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.99 crore in March 2023 down 4.15% from Rs. 78.24 crore in March 2022.

    Wheels EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.09 in March 2023 from Rs. 11.12 in March 2022.

    Wheels shares closed at 538.85 on May 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.54% returns over the last 6 months and -8.55% over the last 12 months.

    Wheels India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,251.871,076.481,187.73
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,251.871,076.481,187.73
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials878.28752.34918.34
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks38.2736.43-29.61
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost115.62114.73100.09
    Depreciation18.4017.8425.59
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses148.06130.69126.89
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax53.2424.4546.43
    Other Income3.3513.536.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax56.5937.9852.65
    Interest29.3826.1719.67
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax27.2111.8132.98
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax27.2111.8132.98
    Tax5.882.758.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities21.339.0624.86
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period21.339.0624.86
    Minority Interest0.921.420.85
    Share Of P/L Of Associates2.021.221.04
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates24.2711.7026.75
    Equity Share Capital24.0624.0624.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.094.8611.12
    Diluted EPS10.094.8611.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.094.8611.12
    Diluted EPS10.094.8611.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

