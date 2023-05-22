What the IPO of Tata Technologies brings to Tata Motors

Without considering the IPO, as per our sum-of-the-parts valuation, the share offers 19.2 percent upside

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Tata Motors holds a 74.4 percent stake in Tata Technologies Tata Technologies is focused on aerospace and automotive space Tata Technologies generates 34 percent revenue from Tata Motors IPO offers additional upside to Tata Motors’ share The IPO (initial public offering) of Tata Technologies is one of the most anticipated public issues this year because of the group's reputation as well as the fact that it is a subsidiary of Tata Motors, which saw a change in fortunes in the last few years....