West Coast Pap Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 651.38 crore, down 1.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 651.38 crore in June 2023 down 1.31% from Rs. 660.03 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 160.48 crore in June 2023 up 30.1% from Rs. 123.35 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 251.63 crore in June 2023 up 26.52% from Rs. 198.88 crore in June 2022.

West Coast Pap EPS has increased to Rs. 24.30 in June 2023 from Rs. 18.68 in June 2022.

West Coast Pap shares closed at 501.30 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.96% returns over the last 6 months and -5.62% over the last 12 months.