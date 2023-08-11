English
    West Coast Pap Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 651.38 crore, down 1.31% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 11:38 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for West Coast Paper Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 651.38 crore in June 2023 down 1.31% from Rs. 660.03 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 160.48 crore in June 2023 up 30.1% from Rs. 123.35 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 251.63 crore in June 2023 up 26.52% from Rs. 198.88 crore in June 2022.

    West Coast Pap EPS has increased to Rs. 24.30 in June 2023 from Rs. 18.68 in June 2022.

    West Coast Pap shares closed at 501.30 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.96% returns over the last 6 months and -5.62% over the last 12 months.

    West Coast Paper Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations651.38766.72660.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations651.38766.72660.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials310.99301.69306.97
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.011.652.81
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-62.9419.14-5.13
    Power & Fuel--62.5570.59
    Employees Cost53.2152.1745.01
    Depreciation25.6730.2429.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses112.3666.6943.86
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax212.09232.60166.77
    Other Income13.879.342.96
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax225.96241.94169.73
    Interest5.186.914.83
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax220.78235.03164.90
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax220.78235.03164.90
    Tax60.3069.0141.55
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities160.48166.02123.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period160.48166.02123.35
    Equity Share Capital13.2113.2113.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS24.3025.1418.68
    Diluted EPS24.3025.1418.68
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS24.3025.1418.68
    Diluted EPS24.3025.1418.68
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 11:22 am

