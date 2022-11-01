Welspun Special Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 87.09 crore, up 320.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 87.09 crore in September 2022 up 320.52% from Rs. 20.71 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.71 crore in September 2022 up 2.72% from Rs. 11.01 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2022 up 106.29% from Rs. 4.29 crore in September 2021.