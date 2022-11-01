Welspun Special Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 87.09 crore, up 320.52% Y-o-Y
November 01, 2022 / 06:57 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Welspun Specialty Solutions are:
Net Sales at Rs 87.09 crore in September 2022 up 320.52% from Rs. 20.71 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.71 crore in September 2022 up 2.72% from Rs. 11.01 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2022 up 106.29% from Rs. 4.29 crore in September 2021.
|Welspun Special shares closed at 16.85 on October 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -4.26% returns over the last 6 months and 21.49% over the last 12 months.
|Welspun Specialty Solutions
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|87.09
|81.76
|20.71
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|87.09
|81.76
|20.71
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|84.46
|75.83
|19.92
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-30.96
|-23.27
|-9.76
|Power & Fuel
|--
|11.03
|3.80
|Employees Cost
|8.55
|7.68
|4.85
|Depreciation
|3.73
|3.65
|3.64
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|31.42
|13.34
|6.25
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.11
|-6.50
|-7.99
|Other Income
|6.65
|3.63
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.46
|-2.87
|-7.93
|Interest
|7.25
|5.09
|3.22
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-10.71
|-7.96
|-11.15
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|0.14
|P/L Before Tax
|-10.71
|-7.96
|-11.01
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-10.71
|-7.96
|-11.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-10.71
|-7.96
|-11.01
|Equity Share Capital
|318.05
|318.05
|318.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.20
|-0.15
|-0.21
|Diluted EPS
|-0.20
|-0.15
|-0.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.20
|-0.15
|-0.21
|Diluted EPS
|-0.20
|-0.15
|-0.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited