Welspun Corp Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,963.81 crore, up 50.35% Y-o-Y
November 03, 2022 / 11:36 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Welspun Corp are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,963.81 crore in September 2022 up 50.35% from Rs. 1,306.15 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 56.59 crore in September 2022 down 166.65% from Rs. 84.90 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.82 crore in September 2022 down 76.52% from Rs. 195.16 crore in September 2021.
Welspun Corp shares closed at 218.85 on November 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given 9.84% returns over the last 6 months and 70.18% over the last 12 months.
|Welspun Corp
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,963.81
|1,288.23
|1,306.15
|Other Operating Income
|--
|33.59
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,963.81
|1,321.82
|1,306.15
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,945.28
|1,117.34
|759.42
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|14.36
|--
|13.57
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-321.98
|-97.99
|129.25
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|113.56
|82.29
|81.11
|Depreciation
|70.04
|61.25
|54.32
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|343.82
|191.31
|179.93
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-201.27
|-32.38
|88.55
|Other Income
|177.05
|72.69
|52.29
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-24.22
|40.31
|140.84
|Interest
|47.46
|30.57
|18.14
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-71.68
|9.74
|122.70
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-71.68
|9.74
|122.70
|Tax
|5.06
|14.27
|33.21
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-76.74
|-4.53
|89.49
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-76.74
|-4.53
|89.49
|Minority Interest
|6.59
|5.06
|0.74
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|13.56
|3.58
|-5.33
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-56.59
|4.11
|84.90
|Equity Share Capital
|130.76
|130.47
|130.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.16
|-0.16
|3.25
|Diluted EPS
|-2.16
|-0.16
|3.24
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.16
|-0.16
|3.25
|Diluted EPS
|-2.16
|-0.16
|3.24
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited