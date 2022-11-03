English
    Welspun Corp Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,963.81 crore, up 50.35% Y-o-Y

    November 03, 2022 / 11:36 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Welspun Corp are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,963.81 crore in September 2022 up 50.35% from Rs. 1,306.15 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 56.59 crore in September 2022 down 166.65% from Rs. 84.90 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.82 crore in September 2022 down 76.52% from Rs. 195.16 crore in September 2021.

    Welspun Corp shares closed at 218.85 on November 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given 9.84% returns over the last 6 months and 70.18% over the last 12 months.

    Welspun Corp
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,963.811,288.231,306.15
    Other Operating Income--33.59--
    Total Income From Operations1,963.811,321.821,306.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,945.281,117.34759.42
    Purchase of Traded Goods14.36--13.57
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-321.98-97.99129.25
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost113.5682.2981.11
    Depreciation70.0461.2554.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses343.82191.31179.93
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-201.27-32.3888.55
    Other Income177.0572.6952.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-24.2240.31140.84
    Interest47.4630.5718.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-71.689.74122.70
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-71.689.74122.70
    Tax5.0614.2733.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-76.74-4.5389.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-76.74-4.5389.49
    Minority Interest6.595.060.74
    Share Of P/L Of Associates13.563.58-5.33
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-56.594.1184.90
    Equity Share Capital130.76130.47130.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.16-0.163.25
    Diluted EPS-2.16-0.163.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.16-0.163.25
    Diluted EPS-2.16-0.163.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
