Welspun Corp Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,963.81 crore, up 50.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,963.81 crore in September 2022 up 50.35% from Rs. 1,306.15 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 56.59 crore in September 2022 down 166.65% from Rs. 84.90 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.82 crore in September 2022 down 76.52% from Rs. 195.16 crore in September 2021.

Welspun Corp shares closed at 218.85 on November 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given 9.84% returns over the last 6 months and 70.18% over the last 12 months.