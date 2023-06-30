Weekly Tactical Pick: Why this old private sector bank is undervalued

Year to date, the stock of Federal Bank (CMP: Rs 122.15, Nifty level: 18972) has underperformed — down 10 percent against a 5 percent rise in the Nifty and a 3 percent in the Bank Nifty. This bank stock is our tactical pick of the week. The apparently strong Q4 failed to enthuse investors as the Street was spooked by the sequential decline in interest margin. The management clarified that it is on account of the repricing of large deposits....
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | A shiny banking system must respect risk
Jun 30, 2023 / 03:45 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Indian rice exporters left in a lurch, quick action needed to tackle flood dama...Read Now
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: The beginning of Indimerica
Jun 24, 2023 / 10:43 AM IST
Prime Minister Modi's US visit signals a new era in Indo-US tiesRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers