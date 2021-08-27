Weekly Tactical Pick | Engineers India

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

In this week’s tactical pick, we are suggesting Engineers India (CMP: Rs 69.5 Nifty level: 16636.9). Being a company that depends on industrial capex, Engineers India has suffered in the recent past. Its stock has corrected heavily from a high of Rs 93 hit in March this year to Rs 69 a share now, a drop of almost 26 per cent. The company’s near-term prospects are impacted by the delay in the finalisation of domestic orders. Engineers India’s order...