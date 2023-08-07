English
    VST Tillers Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 246.14 crore, up 4.3% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 11:05 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for VST Tillers Tractors are:

    Net Sales at Rs 246.14 crore in June 2023 up 4.3% from Rs. 235.98 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.99 crore in June 2023 up 228.28% from Rs. 10.05 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.83 crore in June 2023 up 158.19% from Rs. 19.30 crore in June 2022.

    VST Tillers EPS has increased to Rs. 38.19 in June 2023 from Rs. 11.63 in June 2022.

    VST Tillers shares closed at 3,125.60 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 30.73% returns over the last 6 months and 22.82% over the last 12 months.

    VST Tillers Tractors
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations246.14322.61235.98
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations246.14322.61235.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials168.82177.09144.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods19.3619.2026.15
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-19.8423.730.95
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost22.6021.4618.68
    Depreciation6.686.906.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.4726.5828.92
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.0347.6510.62
    Other Income18.125.232.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.1552.8812.90
    Interest0.560.300.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax42.5952.5812.68
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax42.5952.5812.68
    Tax9.6012.432.63
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities32.9940.1510.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period32.9940.1510.05
    Equity Share Capital8.648.648.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS38.1946.0011.63
    Diluted EPS38.1946.0011.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS38.1946.0011.63
    Diluted EPS38.1946.0011.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 7, 2023 10:00 am

