VST Tillers Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 246.14 crore, up 4.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 246.14 crore in June 2023 up 4.3% from Rs. 235.98 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.99 crore in June 2023 up 228.28% from Rs. 10.05 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.83 crore in June 2023 up 158.19% from Rs. 19.30 crore in June 2022.

VST Tillers EPS has increased to Rs. 38.19 in June 2023 from Rs. 11.63 in June 2022.

VST Tillers shares closed at 3,125.60 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 30.73% returns over the last 6 months and 22.82% over the last 12 months.