Vivid Global Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 10.80 crore, down 29.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.80 crore in December 2020 down 29.19% from Rs. 15.25 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2020 down 0.62% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2020 down 17.14% from Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2019.

Vivid Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.31 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.32 in December 2019.

Vivid Global shares closed at 20.55 on February 02, 2021 (BSE) and has given 49.02% returns over the last 6 months and 28.44% over the last 12 months.