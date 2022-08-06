Visaka Ind Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 479.69 crore, up 37.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 479.69 crore in June 2022 up 37.39% from Rs. 349.14 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.52 crore in June 2022 down 5.21% from Rs. 40.64 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.41 crore in June 2022 down 1.04% from Rs. 67.11 crore in June 2021.

Visaka Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 22.29 in June 2022 from Rs. 24.66 in June 2021.

Visaka Ind shares closed at 496.45 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.50% returns over the last 6 months and -39.21% over the last 12 months.