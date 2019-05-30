Vimal Oils Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 5.71 crore, down 40.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.71 crore in March 2019 down 40.3% from Rs. 9.56 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.94 crore in March 2019 up 95.74% from Rs. 115.85 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.32 crore in March 2019 up 101.16% from Rs. 113.47 crore in March 2018.

Vimal Oils shares closed at 9.80 on October 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given 3.16% returns over the last 6 months and -10.91% over the last 12 months.