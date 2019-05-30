Vimal Oils Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 5.71 crore, down 40.3% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vimal Oils and Foods are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.71 crore in March 2019 down 40.3% from Rs. 9.56 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.94 crore in March 2019 up 95.74% from Rs. 115.85 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.32 crore in March 2019 up 101.16% from Rs. 113.47 crore in March 2018.
Vimal Oils shares closed at 9.80 on October 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given 3.16% returns over the last 6 months and -10.91% over the last 12 months.
|
|Vimal Oils and Foods
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.71
|4.89
|9.56
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.71
|4.89
|9.56
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|0.35
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.97
|0.94
|0.99
|Depreciation
|1.13
|1.14
|1.51
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.70
|3.15
|121.69
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.09
|-0.34
|-114.98
|Other Income
|0.29
|0.09
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.19
|-0.26
|-114.98
|Interest
|0.36
|0.29
|1.66
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.16
|-0.55
|-116.64
|Exceptional Items
|-5.76
|0.02
|-0.70
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.93
|-0.53
|-117.35
|Tax
|-0.99
|--
|-1.50
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.94
|-0.53
|-115.85
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.94
|-0.53
|-115.85
|Equity Share Capital
|15.02
|15.02
|15.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.29
|-0.35
|-77.13
|Diluted EPS
|-3.29
|-0.35
|-77.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.29
|-0.35
|-77.13
|Diluted EPS
|-3.29
|-0.35
|-77.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited