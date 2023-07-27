English
    Vesuvius India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 405.05 crore, up 22.87% Y-o-Y

    July 27, 2023 / 09:41 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vesuvius India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 405.05 crore in June 2023 up 22.87% from Rs. 329.65 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.24 crore in June 2023 up 77.51% from Rs. 29.43 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.12 crore in June 2023 up 70.31% from Rs. 45.87 crore in June 2022.

    Vesuvius India EPS has increased to Rs. 25.73 in June 2023 from Rs. 14.50 in June 2022.

    Vesuvius India shares closed at 2,679.20 on July 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 68.61% returns over the last 6 months and 142.46% over the last 12 months.

    Vesuvius India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations402.14365.81329.65
    Other Operating Income2.912.10--
    Total Income From Operations405.05367.91329.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials156.63146.45124.48
    Purchase of Traded Goods75.1871.2975.44
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.82-2.68-8.71
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost25.1725.2119.97
    Depreciation8.107.616.56
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses82.1572.6277.49
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax61.6447.4134.42
    Other Income8.3810.694.89
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax70.0258.1039.31
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax70.0258.1039.31
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax70.0258.1039.31
    Tax17.7814.759.88
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities52.2443.3529.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period52.2443.3529.43
    Equity Share Capital20.3020.3020.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS25.7321.3514.50
    Diluted EPS25.7321.3514.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS25.7321.3514.50
    Diluted EPS25.7321.3514.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Jul 27, 2023 09:22 am

