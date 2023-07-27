Vesuvius India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 405.05 crore, up 22.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 405.05 crore in June 2023 up 22.87% from Rs. 329.65 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.24 crore in June 2023 up 77.51% from Rs. 29.43 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.12 crore in June 2023 up 70.31% from Rs. 45.87 crore in June 2022.

Vesuvius India EPS has increased to Rs. 25.73 in June 2023 from Rs. 14.50 in June 2022.

Vesuvius India shares closed at 2,679.20 on July 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 68.61% returns over the last 6 months and 142.46% over the last 12 months.