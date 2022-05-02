Vardhman Steels Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 343.35 crore, up 2.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 343.35 crore in March 2022 up 2.65% from Rs. 334.48 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.19 crore in March 2022 up 10.74% from Rs. 26.36 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.57 crore in March 2022 up 8.94% from Rs. 54.68 crore in March 2021.

Vardhman Steels EPS has increased to Rs. 7.20 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.51 in March 2021.

Vardhman Steels shares closed at 254.35 on April 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.73% returns over the last 6 months and 24.59% over the last 12 months.