Vardhman Steels Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 205.66 crore, down 15.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 205.66 crore in March 2020 down 15.45% from Rs. 243.25 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.57 crore in March 2020 up 2479.33% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.27 crore in March 2020 up 54.61% from Rs. 11.17 crore in March 2019.

Vardhman Steels EPS has increased to Rs. 0.88 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.04 in March 2019.

Vardhman Steels shares closed at 62.55 on June 16, 2020 (NSE) and has given -2.57% returns over the last 6 months and -29.56% over the last 12 months.