MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Moneycontrol Pro in association with Option Omega 2.0 brings to you India’s First Option Traders Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Value innerwear players: Will these stocks continue to rerate?

Both Dollar Industries and Rupa Company have guided for healthy 14-15 percent top line growth in FY22

Bharat Gianani
August 13, 2021 / 12:32 PM IST
Value innerwear players: Will these stocks continue to rerate?

Ugro Capital | The company reported lower profit at Rs 1.7 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 3.72 crore in Q1FY21, revenue rose to Rs 51.27 crore from Rs 30.78 crore YoY.

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Value innerwear players, Dollar Industries (CMP: Rs 371; market capitalisation: Rs 2,104 cr) and Rupa Company (CMP: Rs 464; market capitalisation: Rs 3,689 cr) posted strong earnings growth in the June 2021 quarter on a year-on-year (yoy) basis. The growth outlook continues to remain healthy with both companies guiding for 14-15 percent top line growth in FY22. Dollar Industries is investing in capacity expansion and strengthening backward integration (by setting up a spinning unit). Rupa said it would look at...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Retail investors to get an overseas GIFT

    Aug 12, 2021 / 04:08 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: The lure of foreign stocks, equity MFs looking good, stocks on revenge travel map, JSW Energy CEO gung-ho on green energy, SWAMIH brings hope, news risks for investors and more

    Read Now
  • PRO Weekender

    Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | The message from the RBI surveys

    Aug 7, 2021 / 10:00 AM IST

    Economy is healing from the brutal second wave, but it’s a long way to go

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers