    Valecha Engg Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.70 crore, down 42.59% Y-o-Y

    November 28, 2022 / 11:23 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Valecha Engineering are:

    Net Sales at Rs 32.70 crore in September 2022 down 42.59% from Rs. 56.96 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 35.26 crore in September 2022 down 44.57% from Rs. 24.39 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.28 crore in September 2022 down 56.01% from Rs. 2.91 crore in September 2021.

    Valecha Engg shares closed at 19.20 on June 19, 2017 (NSE)

    Valecha Engineering
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations32.7019.3068.57
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations32.7019.3068.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials27.5212.94--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--0.020.74
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.381.721.52
    Depreciation6.016.005.94
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.222.4466.85
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.43-3.82-6.48
    Other Income0.700.840.92
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.73-2.98-5.56
    Interest52.6833.8634.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-57.41-36.84-40.36
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-57.41-36.84-40.36
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-57.41-36.84-40.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-57.41-36.84-40.36
    Minority Interest22.1514.3314.54
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-35.26-22.51-25.82
    Equity Share Capital22.5322.5322.53
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-25.48-16.35-17.91
    Diluted EPS-25.48---17.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-25.48-16.35-17.91
    Diluted EPS-25.48---17.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 28, 2022 11:11 pm