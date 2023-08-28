Valecha Engg Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.92 crore, down 17.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.92 crore in June 2023 down 17.51% from Rs. 19.30 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 30.62 crore in June 2023 down 36.03% from Rs. 22.51 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.22 crore in June 2023 down 59.6% from Rs. 3.02 crore in June 2022.

Valecha Engg shares closed at 19.20 on June 19, 2017 (NSE)