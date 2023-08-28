English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Valecha Engg Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.92 crore, down 17.51% Y-o-Y

    August 28, 2023 / 12:01 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Valecha Engineering are:

    Net Sales at Rs 15.92 crore in June 2023 down 17.51% from Rs. 19.30 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 30.62 crore in June 2023 down 36.03% from Rs. 22.51 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.22 crore in June 2023 down 59.6% from Rs. 3.02 crore in June 2022.

    Valecha Engg shares closed at 19.20 on June 19, 2017 (NSE)

    Valecha Engineering
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations15.9242.5958.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations15.9242.5958.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12.7735.76--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----0.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.001.871.73
    Depreciation1.876.045.98
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.163.1665.67
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.88-4.24-14.69
    Other Income0.230.455.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.65-3.79-9.22
    Interest48.5542.4435.86
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-49.20-46.23-45.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-49.20-46.23-45.08
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-49.20-46.23-45.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-49.20-46.23-45.08
    Minority Interest18.5818.2214.66
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-30.62-28.01-30.42
    Equity Share Capital22.5322.5322.53
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves-----702.86
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-21.84-20.52-20.01
    Diluted EPS-21.84-20.52--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-21.84-20.52-20.01
    Diluted EPS-21.84-20.52--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Civil #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Valecha Engg #Valecha Engineering
    first published: Aug 28, 2023 11:55 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!