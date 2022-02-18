Vadivarhe Speci Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.71 crore, up 30.45% Y-o-Y
February 18, 2022 / 09:39 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.71 crore in December 2021 up 30.45% from Rs. 4.37 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.90 crore in December 2021 down 211.1% from Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.08 crore in December 2021 down 1123.53% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2020.
Vadivarhe Speci shares closed at 27.75 on February 16, 2022 (NSE)
|Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.71
|5.59
|4.37
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.71
|5.59
|4.37
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.50
|4.38
|3.68
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.13
|-0.76
|-1.80
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.15
|1.07
|0.98
|Depreciation
|0.45
|0.46
|0.46
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.30
|2.40
|1.75
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.83
|-1.96
|-0.70
|Other Income
|0.30
|0.04
|0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.53
|-1.92
|-0.63
|Interest
|0.36
|0.48
|0.30
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.90
|-2.40
|-0.93
|Exceptional Items
|--
|0.26
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.90
|-2.15
|-0.93
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.90
|-2.15
|-0.93
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.90
|-2.15
|-0.93
|Equity Share Capital
|12.78
|12.78
|12.78
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.27
|-1.68
|-0.73
|Diluted EPS
|-2.27
|-1.68
|-0.73
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.27
|-1.68
|-0.73
|Diluted EPS
|-2.27
|-1.68
|-0.73
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited