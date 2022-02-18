Vadivarhe Speci Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.71 crore, up 30.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.71 crore in December 2021 up 30.45% from Rs. 4.37 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.90 crore in December 2021 down 211.1% from Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.08 crore in December 2021 down 1123.53% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2020.

Vadivarhe Speci shares closed at 27.75 on February 16, 2022 (NSE)