    V-Guard Industries Q1 PAT seen up 15.3% YoY to Rs. 62.3 cr: Nirmal Bang

    Net Sales are expected to increase by 15.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 2.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,165.5 crore, according to Nirmal Bang.

    July 12, 2023 / 01:19 PM IST
    Nirmal Bang has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 24) earnings estimates for the Consumer Electricals sector. The brokerage house expects V-Guard Industries to report net profit at Rs. 62.3 crore up 15.3% year-on-year (up 18.1% quarter-on-quarter).

    Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 34.3 percent Y-o-Y (up 11.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 109.9 crore.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

