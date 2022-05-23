Uttam Galva Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 211.58 crore, up 11.09% Y-o-Y
May 23, 2022 / 09:26 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Uttam Galva Steel are:
Net Sales at Rs 211.58 crore in March 2022 up 11.09% from Rs. 190.45 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 75.50 crore in March 2022 down 17.88% from Rs. 64.05 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 18.57 crore in March 2022 down 209.5% from Rs. 6.00 crore in March 2021.
Uttam Galva shares closed at 3.95 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.47% returns over the last 6 months and -53.25% over the last 12 months.
|Uttam Galva Steel
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|211.58
|216.31
|190.45
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|211.58
|216.31
|190.45
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|108.25
|105.94
|89.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.22
|0.13
|11.14
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|17.89
|18.24
|17.91
|Depreciation
|56.95
|58.29
|57.54
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|105.45
|94.88
|82.91
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-79.18
|-61.17
|-68.05
|Other Income
|3.66
|4.62
|4.51
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-75.52
|-56.55
|-63.54
|Interest
|-0.02
|--
|-0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-75.50
|-56.55
|-63.49
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-0.56
|P/L Before Tax
|-75.50
|-56.55
|-64.05
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-75.50
|-56.55
|-64.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-75.50
|-56.55
|-64.05
|Equity Share Capital
|142.26
|142.26
|142.26
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.31
|-3.98
|-4.50
|Diluted EPS
|-5.31
|-3.98
|-4.50
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.31
|-3.98
|-4.50
|Diluted EPS
|-5.31
|-3.98
|-4.50
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
