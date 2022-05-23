Uttam Galva Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 211.58 crore, up 11.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 211.58 crore in March 2022 up 11.09% from Rs. 190.45 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 75.50 crore in March 2022 down 17.88% from Rs. 64.05 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 18.57 crore in March 2022 down 209.5% from Rs. 6.00 crore in March 2021.

Uttam Galva shares closed at 3.95 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.47% returns over the last 6 months and -53.25% over the last 12 months.