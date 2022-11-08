English
    Usha Martin Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 518.82 crore, up 23.17% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 08:13 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Usha Martin are:

    Net Sales at Rs 518.82 crore in September 2022 up 23.17% from Rs. 421.23 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.09 crore in September 2022 up 7.23% from Rs. 42.05 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.68 crore in September 2022 up 2.43% from Rs. 69.98 crore in September 2021.

    Usha Martin EPS has increased to Rs. 1.48 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.38 in September 2021.

    Usha Martin shares closed at 141.20 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.71% returns over the last 6 months and 44.45% over the last 12 months.

    Usha Martin
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations518.82515.56421.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations518.82515.56421.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials316.88333.06249.58
    Purchase of Traded Goods-0.6210.1116.24
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.00-26.25-5.59
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost33.0333.5131.79
    Depreciation6.786.687.96
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses95.5094.4272.11
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax61.2564.0349.14
    Other Income3.6511.4712.88
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax64.9075.5062.02
    Interest3.824.079.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax61.0871.4352.75
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax61.0871.4352.75
    Tax15.9917.7710.70
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities45.0953.6642.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period45.0953.6642.05
    Equity Share Capital30.5430.5430.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.481.761.38
    Diluted EPS1.481.761.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.481.761.38
    Diluted EPS1.481.761.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
