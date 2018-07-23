UPL Q1 PAT seen up 11.7% YoY to Rs. 549.4 cr: KR Choksey

KR Choksey has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 18) earnings estimates for the Mid Cap sector. The brokerage house expects UPL to report net profit at Rs. 549.4 crore up 11.7% year-on-year (down 26% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 10.3 percent Y-o-Y (down 27.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 4,105.8 crore, according to KR Choksey.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 8.7 percent Y-o-Y (down 33.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 815.2 crore.

