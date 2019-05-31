Uniply Ind Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 97.84 crore, down 16.5% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Uniply Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 97.84 crore in March 2019 down 16.5% from Rs. 117.17 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.12 crore in March 2019 down 43.05% from Rs. 12.51 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.92 crore in March 2019 up 5.75% from Rs. 22.62 crore in March 2018.
Uniply Ind shares closed at 42.55 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -27.57% returns over the last 6 months and -49.39% over the last 12 months.
|
|Uniply Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|97.84
|112.57
|117.17
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|97.84
|112.57
|117.17
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|33.80
|32.12
|62.77
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|44.15
|0.12
|9.99
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-24.87
|13.03
|2.20
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.05
|7.58
|7.57
|Depreciation
|1.21
|1.03
|0.88
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|28.62
|44.52
|24.97
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.88
|14.17
|8.79
|Other Income
|14.83
|15.00
|12.94
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|22.71
|29.18
|21.74
|Interest
|10.92
|10.02
|9.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|11.79
|19.16
|12.71
|Exceptional Items
|0.17
|-0.24
|9.91
|P/L Before Tax
|11.96
|18.92
|22.62
|Tax
|5.29
|6.37
|11.14
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|6.67
|12.55
|11.48
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|6.67
|12.55
|11.48
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.46
|0.77
|1.03
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|7.12
|13.32
|12.51
|Equity Share Capital
|33.04
|32.97
|23.91
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|563.79
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|0.82
|5.16
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.70
|5.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|0.82
|5.16
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.70
|5.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited