Uniply Ind Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 97.84 crore, down 16.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 97.84 crore in March 2019 down 16.5% from Rs. 117.17 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.12 crore in March 2019 down 43.05% from Rs. 12.51 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.92 crore in March 2019 up 5.75% from Rs. 22.62 crore in March 2018.

Uniply Ind shares closed at 42.55 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -27.57% returns over the last 6 months and -49.39% over the last 12 months.