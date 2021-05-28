Uniphos Ent Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, down 129.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in March 2021 down 129.81% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2021 up 184.24% from Rs. 0.88 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2021 up 43.75% from Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2020.

Uniphos Ent EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.13 in March 2020.

Uniphos Ent shares closed at 118.20 on May 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 97.00% returns over the last 6 months and 148.58% over the last 12 months.