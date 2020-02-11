App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 04:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Union Bank of India reports strong nos in Q3; key highlights of analyst call

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Union Bank of India registered a 275 percent jump in its Q3FY20 net profit at Rs 574.6 crore versus Rs 153.2 crore in the year-ago period.

Net interest income (NII) of the company rose 25.7 percent YoY at Rs 3,134.6 crore against Rs 2,494.2 crore.

Here are the highlights of Union Bank of India's earnings call as compiled by Narnolia Financial Advisors:

Advances GREW 5.8 percent, while deposit has grown 10.6 percent.

Slippages during the quarter stood at Rs 5,112 crore which includes Rs 2,267 crore of HFC exposure, Rs 300 crore of exposure to construction finance and Rs 150 crore of road exposure.

The company management has guided for a credit growth of 7-9 percent and deposit growth of 9-11 percent.

The bank has received recovery amounting to Rs 328 crore (ESSAR steel) in the written-off account during the quarter.

DHFL exposure stood at Rs 2,267 crore with PCR standing at 25 percent. The investment exposure of DHFL also has a 25 percent PCR.

The bank has Rs 4,600 crore of Power distribution exposure in Karnataka, Orissa, etc.

Out of the total book of Rs 3,800 crore, real estate amounts to Rs 700 crore.

The management has guided to reveal the swap ratio in the near term. The technological integration may take another 9-12 months but in the near term, basic services will be provided.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 11, 2020 04:10 pm

tags #Results- Brokerage Conference Call

