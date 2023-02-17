Uniinfo Telecom Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.59 crore, up 48.94% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Uniinfo Telecom Services Ltd. are:Net Sales at Rs 15.59 crore in December 2022 up 48.94% from Rs. 10.46 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2022 down 138.2% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2022 down 58.89% from Rs. 0.90 crore in December 2021.
|Uniinfo Telecom shares closed at 19.95 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.92% returns over the last 6 months and -31.68% over the last 12 months.
|Uniinfo Telecom Services Ltd.
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15.59
|8.00
|12.57
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15.59
|8.00
|12.57
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.39
|1.09
|1.87
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.08
|0.21
|-0.10
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.32
|3.09
|3.47
|Depreciation
|0.49
|0.23
|0.29
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.62
|3.63
|6.69
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.16
|-0.25
|0.35
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.01
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.12
|-0.23
|0.35
|Interest
|0.15
|0.08
|0.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.28
|-0.31
|0.24
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.28
|-0.31
|0.24
|Tax
|-0.09
|-0.01
|0.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.18
|-0.30
|0.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.18
|-0.30
|0.15
|Equity Share Capital
|10.69
|10.69
|10.69
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.17
|-0.28
|0.14
|Diluted EPS
|-0.17
|-0.28
|0.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.17
|-0.28
|0.14
|Diluted EPS
|-0.17
|-0.28
|0.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
