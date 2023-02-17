English
    Uniinfo Telecom Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.59 crore, up 48.94% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Uniinfo Telecom Services Ltd. are:Net Sales at Rs 15.59 crore in December 2022 up 48.94% from Rs. 10.46 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2022 down 138.2% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2022 down 58.89% from Rs. 0.90 crore in December 2021.Uniinfo Telecom shares closed at 19.95 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.92% returns over the last 6 months and -31.68% over the last 12 months.
    Uniinfo Telecom Services Ltd.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations15.598.0012.57
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations15.598.0012.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.391.091.87
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.080.21-0.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.323.093.47
    Depreciation0.490.230.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.623.636.69
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.16-0.250.35
    Other Income0.030.010.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.12-0.230.35
    Interest0.150.080.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.28-0.310.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.28-0.310.24
    Tax-0.09-0.010.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.18-0.300.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.18-0.300.15
    Equity Share Capital10.6910.6910.69
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.17-0.280.14
    Diluted EPS-0.17-0.280.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.17-0.280.14
    Diluted EPS-0.17-0.280.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:00 pm