    UltraTechCement Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15,008.02 crore, up 20.35% Y-o-Y

    March 17, 2023 / 09:00 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for UltraTech Cement are:

    Net Sales at Rs 15,008.02 crore in December 2022 up 20.35% from Rs. 12,470.62 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 994.23 crore in December 2022 down 39.06% from Rs. 1,631.50 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,303.03 crore in December 2022 down 1.17% from Rs. 2,330.30 crore in December 2021.

    UltraTechCement EPS has decreased to Rs. 34.48 in December 2022 from Rs. 56.57 in December 2021.

    UltraTechCement shares closed at 7,104.60 on March 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.63% returns over the last 6 months and 17.99% over the last 12 months.

    UltraTech Cement
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations15,008.0213,481.9812,470.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations15,008.0213,481.9812,470.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,171.451,937.161,646.84
    Purchase of Traded Goods778.99740.09624.10
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-347.72-294.75-38.85
    Power & Fuel--3,902.57--
    Employees Cost648.51644.49599.36
    Depreciation653.53642.74608.92
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9,611.974,836.457,417.70
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,491.291,073.231,612.55
    Other Income158.21164.54108.83
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,649.501,237.771,721.38
    Interest193.70186.74165.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,455.801,051.031,556.36
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1,455.801,051.031,556.36
    Tax461.57332.66-75.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities994.23718.371,631.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period994.23718.371,631.50
    Equity Share Capital288.68288.67288.66
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS34.4824.9156.57
    Diluted EPS34.4724.9056.55
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS34.4824.9156.57
    Diluted EPS34.4724.9056.55
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Mar 17, 2023 08:55 am