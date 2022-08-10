Ujaas Energy Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.01 crore, down 4.85% Y-o-Y
August 10, 2022 / 10:24 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ujaas Energy are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.01 crore in June 2022 down 4.85% from Rs. 8.42 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.42 crore in June 2022 down 151.49% from Rs. 1.76 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.96 crore in June 2022 down 69.13% from Rs. 3.11 crore in June 2021.
Ujaas Energy shares closed at 3.25 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -42.48% returns over the last 6 months and 18.18% over the last 12 months.
|Ujaas Energy
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.01
|11.01
|8.42
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.01
|11.01
|8.42
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.01
|3.59
|2.24
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.00
|-0.17
|-0.10
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.79
|0.76
|0.78
|Depreciation
|1.82
|1.80
|1.86
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.49
|11.19
|2.60
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.10
|-6.16
|1.04
|Other Income
|0.24
|0.30
|0.21
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.86
|-5.86
|1.25
|Interest
|4.04
|4.14
|3.64
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.91
|-10.00
|-2.39
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-0.01
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.91
|-10.01
|-2.39
|Tax
|-0.48
|14.95
|-0.63
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.42
|-24.96
|-1.76
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.42
|-24.96
|-1.76
|Equity Share Capital
|20.03
|20.03
|20.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.22
|-1.25
|-0.09
|Diluted EPS
|-0.22
|-1.25
|-0.90
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.22
|-1.25
|-0.09
|Diluted EPS
|-0.22
|-1.25
|-0.90
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited