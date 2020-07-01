Uflex Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,761.04 crore, down 14.4% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Uflex are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,761.04 crore in March 2020 down 14.4% from Rs. 2,057.31 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 100.90 crore in March 2020 up 43.3% from Rs. 70.41 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 276.37 crore in March 2020 up 4.89% from Rs. 263.48 crore in March 2019.

Uflex EPS has increased to Rs. 13.93 in March 2020 from Rs. 9.70 in March 2019.

Uflex shares closed at 209.55 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 5.30% returns over the last 6 months and -13.69% over the last 12 months.