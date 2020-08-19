172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|uflex-consolidated-june-2020-net-sales-at-rs-1992-68-crore-up-0-73-y-o-y-5726361.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2020 09:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Uflex Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,992.68 crore, up 0.73% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Uflex are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,992.68 crore in June 2020 up 0.73% from Rs. 1,978.27 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 196.45 crore in June 2020 up 116.09% from Rs. 90.91 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 421.11 crore in June 2020 up 51.87% from Rs. 277.29 crore in June 2019.

Uflex EPS has increased to Rs. 27.21 in June 2020 from Rs. 12.56 in June 2019.

Uflex shares closed at 337.05 on August 18, 2020 (NSE) and has given 52.61% returns over the last 6 months and 55.93% over the last 12 months.

Uflex
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations1,992.681,761.041,949.70
Other Operating Income----28.57
Total Income From Operations1,992.681,761.041,978.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1,039.14953.661,169.20
Purchase of Traded Goods2.182.392.49
Increase/Decrease in Stocks11.641.749.43
Power & Fuel----99.36
Employees Cost167.17181.97186.47
Depreciation104.49102.12101.67
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses356.30356.87237.73
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax311.76162.29171.92
Other Income4.8611.963.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax316.62174.25175.62
Interest53.9553.1957.94
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax262.67121.06117.68
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax262.67121.06117.68
Tax66.1320.1626.77
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities196.54100.9090.91
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period196.54100.9090.91
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.09----
Net P/L After M.I & Associates196.45100.9090.91
Equity Share Capital72.2172.2172.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS27.2113.9312.56
Diluted EPS27.2113.9312.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS27.2113.9312.56
Diluted EPS27.2113.9312.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Aug 19, 2020 09:11 am

