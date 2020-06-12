TT Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 117.75 crore, up 1.96% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TT are:
Net Sales at Rs 117.75 crore in March 2020 up 1.96% from Rs. 115.48 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2020 down 25.89% from Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.48 crore in March 2020 down 18.3% from Rs. 10.38 crore in March 2019.
TT shares closed at 29.50 on June 11, 2020 (NSE) and has given -22.67% returns over the last 6 months and -37.10% over the last 12 months.
|TT
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|117.75
|114.11
|115.48
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|117.75
|114.11
|115.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|83.49
|68.00
|83.10
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.60
|7.48
|-1.55
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.89
|7.06
|6.05
|Depreciation
|2.68
|2.73
|3.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|20.45
|18.31
|19.99
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.84
|10.53
|4.82
|Other Income
|-0.05
|0.40
|2.50
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.80
|10.93
|7.32
|Interest
|6.89
|8.86
|7.77
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.10
|2.07
|-0.44
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.10
|2.07
|-0.44
|Tax
|-0.36
|0.34
|0.15
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.74
|1.72
|-0.59
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.74
|1.72
|-0.59
|Equity Share Capital
|21.50
|21.50
|21.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.34
|0.80
|-0.27
|Diluted EPS
|-0.34
|0.80
|-0.27
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.34
|0.80
|-0.27
|Diluted EPS
|-0.34
|0.80
|-0.27
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 12, 2020 09:48 am