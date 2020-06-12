TT Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 117.75 crore, up 1.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 117.75 crore in March 2020 up 1.96% from Rs. 115.48 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2020 down 25.89% from Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.48 crore in March 2020 down 18.3% from Rs. 10.38 crore in March 2019.

TT shares closed at 29.50 on June 11, 2020 (NSE) and has given -22.67% returns over the last 6 months and -37.10% over the last 12 months.