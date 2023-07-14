English
    Triveni Turbine Q1 PAT seen up 56% YoY to Rs. 59.6 cr: Nirmal Bang

    July 14, 2023 / 01:02 PM IST
    Nirmal Bang has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 24) earnings estimates for the Capital Goods sector. The brokerage house expects Triveni Turbine to report net profit at Rs. 59.6 crore up 56% year-on-year (up 7.4% quarter-on-quarter).

    Net Sales are expected to increase by 40 percent Y-o-Y (down 1.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 362.6 crore, according to Nirmal Bang.

    Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 46.9 percent Y-o-Y (up 7.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 71.4 crore.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

