Tribhovandas Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 579.90 crore, up 199.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 579.90 crore in June 2022 up 199.43% from Rs. 193.67 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.44 crore in June 2022 up 124.91% from Rs. 9.79 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.74 crore in June 2022 up 3966.67% from Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2021.

Tribhovandas EPS has increased to Rs. 0.37 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.47 in June 2021.

Tribhovandas shares closed at 70.20 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.60% returns over the last 6 months and -18.28% over the last 12 months.