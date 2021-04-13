Trent Limited Q4 PAT seen up 1,185.7% YoY to Rs. 33.7 cr: ICICI Direct

trent_68373304

ICICI Direct has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 21) earnings estimates for the Retail sector. The brokerage house expects Trent Limited to report net profit at Rs. 33.7 crore up 1,185.7% year-on-year (down 57.7% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 12 percent Y-o-Y (up 11.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 809.5 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 42 percent Y-o-Y (down 26.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 132 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

