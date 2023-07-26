Transwarranty Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.23 crore, up 21.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.23 crore in June 2023 up 21.77% from Rs. 1.01 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.79 crore in June 2023 up 35.21% from Rs. 1.22 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2023 up 111.11% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022.

Transwarranty shares closed at 9.90 on July 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.26% returns over the last 6 months and 37.31% over the last 12 months.