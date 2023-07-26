English
    Transwarranty Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.23 crore, up 21.77% Y-o-Y

    July 26, 2023 / 10:52 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Transwarranty Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.23 crore in June 2023 up 21.77% from Rs. 1.01 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.79 crore in June 2023 up 35.21% from Rs. 1.22 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2023 up 111.11% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022.

    Transwarranty shares closed at 9.90 on July 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.26% returns over the last 6 months and 37.31% over the last 12 months.

    Transwarranty Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.230.561.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.230.561.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.420.380.31
    Depreciation0.050.050.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.634.630.61
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.12-4.500.03
    Other Income0.010.000.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.14-4.500.04
    Interest0.930.911.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.79-5.41-1.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.79-5.41-1.22
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.79-5.41-1.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.79-5.41-1.22
    Equity Share Capital48.4648.4624.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.16-1.96-0.50
    Diluted EPS-0.16-1.96-0.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.16-1.96-0.50
    Diluted EPS-0.16-1.96-0.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 26, 2023 10:44 am

