Tourism Finance Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 71.07 crore, up 8.69% Y-o-Y

February 20, 2021
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tourism Finance Corp of India are:

Net Sales at Rs 71.07 crore in December 2020 up 8.69% from Rs. 65.39 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.06 crore in December 2020 down 12.01% from Rs. 27.34 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.17 crore in December 2020 down 3.94% from Rs. 63.68 crore in December 2019.

Tourism Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.98 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.39 in December 2019.

Tourism Finance shares closed at 57.30 on February 18, 2021 (BSE)

Tourism Finance Corp of India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations71.0764.7865.39
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations71.0764.7865.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost4.903.672.74
Depreciation0.290.290.20
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies2.68----
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses2.351.341.79
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax60.8659.4860.66
Other Income0.020.022.82
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax60.8859.5163.48
Interest31.7232.3731.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax29.1627.1432.34
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax29.1627.1432.34
Tax5.105.205.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities24.0621.9427.34
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period24.0621.9427.34
Equity Share Capital80.7280.7280.72
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.982.723.39
Diluted EPS2.982.723.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.982.723.39
Diluted EPS2.982.723.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 20, 2021 12:02 am

