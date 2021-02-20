Tourism Finance Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 71.07 crore, up 8.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 71.07 crore in December 2020 up 8.69% from Rs. 65.39 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.06 crore in December 2020 down 12.01% from Rs. 27.34 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.17 crore in December 2020 down 3.94% from Rs. 63.68 crore in December 2019.

Tourism Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.98 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.39 in December 2019.

Tourism Finance shares closed at 57.30 on February 18, 2021 (BSE)