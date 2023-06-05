Titan Secu Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 92.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in March 2023 down 92.93% from Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.43 crore in March 2023 down 68.28% from Rs. 7.66 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 down 100% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2022.

Titan Secu EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.97 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.06 in March 2022.

Titan Secu shares closed at 16.74 on June 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given -21.04% returns over the last 6 months and -4.34% over the last 12 months.