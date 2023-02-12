Titagarh Wagons Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 766.40 crore, up 99.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 766.40 crore in December 2022 up 99.26% from Rs. 384.62 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.23 crore in December 2022 up 107.89% from Rs. 18.87 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.11 crore in December 2022 up 75.86% from Rs. 47.26 crore in December 2021.

Titagarh Wagons EPS has increased to Rs. 3.28 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.58 in December 2021.

Titagarh Wagons shares closed at 210.55 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 54.08% returns over the last 6 months and 96.41% over the last 12 months.