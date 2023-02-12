English
    Titagarh Wagons Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 766.40 crore, up 99.26% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:14 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Titagarh Wagons are:

    Net Sales at Rs 766.40 crore in December 2022 up 99.26% from Rs. 384.62 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.23 crore in December 2022 up 107.89% from Rs. 18.87 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.11 crore in December 2022 up 75.86% from Rs. 47.26 crore in December 2021.

    Titagarh Wagons
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations766.40606.20384.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations766.40606.20384.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials581.37466.82285.42
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks25.065.32-8.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.1713.0312.07
    Depreciation5.425.314.95
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses73.1365.9650.60
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax67.2549.7739.61
    Other Income10.4416.222.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax77.6965.9942.31
    Interest23.0419.9016.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax54.6546.1026.09
    Exceptional Items---46.28--
    P/L Before Tax54.65-0.1826.09
    Tax15.4211.717.22
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities39.23-11.8918.87
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period39.23-11.8918.87
    Equity Share Capital23.9123.9123.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.28-0.991.58
    Diluted EPS3.28-0.991.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.28-0.991.58
    Diluted EPS3.28-0.991.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited