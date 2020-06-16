Tinplate Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 472.37 crore, down 35.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 472.37 crore in March 2020 down 35.1% from Rs. 727.82 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.12 crore in March 2020 down 1.89% from Rs. 27.64 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.45 crore in March 2020 up 2.33% from Rs. 60.05 crore in March 2019.

Tinplate EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.59 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.64 in March 2019.

Tinplate shares closed at 105.20 on June 15, 2020 (NSE) and has given -23.80% returns over the last 6 months and -19.69% over the last 12 months.