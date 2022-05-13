Tiger Logistics Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 170.65 crore, up 166.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 170.65 crore in March 2022 up 166.2% from Rs. 64.11 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.52 crore in March 2022 up 201.34% from Rs. 3.49 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.35 crore in March 2022 up 142.63% from Rs. 5.09 crore in March 2021.

Tiger Logistics EPS has increased to Rs. 10.03 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.37 in March 2021.

Tiger Logistics shares closed at 218.25 on May 12, 2022 (BSE)