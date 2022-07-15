Tiger Logistics Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 107.24 crore, up 31.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 107.24 crore in June 2022 up 31.41% from Rs. 81.61 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.54 crore in June 2022 up 6.96% from Rs. 4.25 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.43 crore in June 2022 up 33.4% from Rs. 4.82 crore in June 2021.

Tiger Logistics EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.00 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.02 in June 2021.

Tiger Logistics shares closed at 226.40 on July 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.14% returns over the last 6 months and 272.37% over the last 12 months.