English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Attend Today : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Tiger Logistics Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 82.83 crore, down 56.84% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 02:19 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tiger Logistics India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 82.83 crore in December 2022 down 56.84% from Rs. 191.91 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.27 crore in December 2022 down 16.34% from Rs. 9.89 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.23 crore in December 2022 down 5.15% from Rs. 11.84 crore in December 2021.

    Tiger Logistics EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.90 in December 2022 from Rs. 9.35 in December 2021.

    Tiger Logistics shares closed at 415.15 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 99.21% returns over the last 6 months and 65.14% over the last 12 months.

    Tiger Logistics India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations82.83182.24191.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations82.83182.24191.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials69.51----
    Purchase of Traded Goods--166.90175.64
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.292.782.74
    Depreciation0.190.190.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.192.642.64
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.659.7410.68
    Other Income2.400.870.96
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.0410.6111.64
    Interest0.010.410.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.0310.2011.45
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.0310.2011.45
    Tax2.762.271.56
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.277.929.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.277.929.89
    Equity Share Capital10.5710.5710.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.907.149.35
    Diluted EPS7.907.149.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.907.499.35
    Diluted EPS7.907.149.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Tiger Logistics #Tiger Logistics India #Transport & Logistics
    first published: Jan 20, 2023 02:11 pm