Tiger Logistics Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 82.83 crore, down 56.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 82.83 crore in December 2022 down 56.84% from Rs. 191.91 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.27 crore in December 2022 down 16.34% from Rs. 9.89 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.23 crore in December 2022 down 5.15% from Rs. 11.84 crore in December 2021.

Tiger Logistics EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.90 in December 2022 from Rs. 9.35 in December 2021.

Tiger Logistics shares closed at 415.15 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 99.21% returns over the last 6 months and 65.14% over the last 12 months.